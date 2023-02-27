Horizon Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Horizon Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,216 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG opened at $142.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.