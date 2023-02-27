Horizon Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Horizon Investments LLC cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.16.

Shares of UNP opened at $194.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $118.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.37.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

