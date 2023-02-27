Horizon Investments LLC Buys 2,445 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:DE opened at $417.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $423.49 and a 200 day moving average of $399.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 29.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DE. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.