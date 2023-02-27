Horizon Investments LLC Buys 16,857 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 772.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,857 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF opened at $93.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.06. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $140.12.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -44.88%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

