Horizen (ZEN) Trading Down 10.4% Over Last Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 27th. Horizen has a total market cap of $170.09 million and $13.59 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Horizen has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.68 or 0.00053403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00188319 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00072510 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001825 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,413,044 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

