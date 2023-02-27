Hibbett (HIBB) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Hibbett to post earnings of $3.03 per share for the quarter. Hibbett has set its FY 2023 guidance at $9.75-$10.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $9.75-10.50 EPS.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $433.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.82 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 6.57%. On average, analysts expect Hibbett to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Hibbett Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $72.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.10. Hibbett has a 52-week low of $39.58 and a 52-week high of $75.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,869,000 after buying an additional 84,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 525,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 137.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 156,334 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.