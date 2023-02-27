HI 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $473,007.98 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $53.84 million and approximately $473,007.98 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010442 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00032100 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00042156 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00023006 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00219437 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,250.93 or 1.00034844 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01977273 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $465,210.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

