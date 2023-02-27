HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.62 EPS

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.62), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.70%. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO stock opened at $50.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.07. HF Sinclair has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $211,675.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,594.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

