Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $910.00 million-$940.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $853.40 million. Helios Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.95-4.10 EPS.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO traded up $1.09 on Monday, reaching $67.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,225. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.17. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helios Technologies

HLIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Helios Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 417.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

