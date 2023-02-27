Hedera Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.96 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. In the last week, Hedera has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0742 or 0.00000316 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.96 billion and $29.52 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00078032 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00054861 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010041 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00026234 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001836 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,350,365,648 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

