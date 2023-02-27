Hedera Price Tops $0.0736 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0736 or 0.00000313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.94 billion and $30.67 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00077538 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00054537 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009959 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00026316 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001867 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,350,365,648 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 26,350,365,647.906662 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0749038 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $33,073,399.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

