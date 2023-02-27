Hedera (HBAR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.92 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for about $0.0728 or 0.00000312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.92 billion and approximately $43.68 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00077934 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00055169 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010114 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00027012 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001101 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001881 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,350,365,648 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 26,350,365,647.976795 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07310653 USD and is down -2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $30,882,195.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.