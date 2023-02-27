Head to Head Analysis: MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) versus China Health Industries (OTCMKTS:CHHE)

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) and China Health Industries (OTCMKTS:CHHE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MorphoSys and China Health Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MorphoSys $249.51 million 2.46 -$608.66 million ($7.05) -0.64 China Health Industries N/A N/A -$350,000.00 N/A N/A

China Health Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MorphoSys.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

MorphoSys has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Health Industries has a beta of -9.17, indicating that its stock price is 1,017% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MorphoSys and China Health Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MorphoSys 5 1 2 0 1.63 China Health Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

MorphoSys currently has a consensus target price of $17.58, indicating a potential upside of 292.41%. Given MorphoSys’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MorphoSys is more favorable than China Health Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of MorphoSys shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of MorphoSys shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of China Health Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MorphoSys and China Health Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MorphoSys -357.89% -1,157.24% -34.01% China Health Industries N/A -0.77% -0.65%

About MorphoSys

(Get Rating)

MorphoSys AG operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. The firm also engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Andreas Pluckthun and Simon E. Moroney in July 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.

About China Health Industries

(Get Rating)

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of medicines, health products, health devices, and cosmetics. Its products include hemp derivative products, medical drugs, and health supplements. The firm operates through the following segments: Humankind, HLJ Huimeijia, and Others. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Harbin, China.

