Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.52)-($0.23) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. Harsco also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.30)-($0.23) EPS.

Harsco Price Performance

NYSE:HSC opened at $8.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $640.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33. Harsco has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $13.95.

Get Harsco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CJS Securities lowered shares of Harsco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Harsco Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 14,636 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 68,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 72,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.