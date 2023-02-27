Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Shares Up 7.2%

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.66 and last traded at $8.64. Approximately 97,587 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 417,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CJS Securities lowered shares of Harsco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco Trading Up 6.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $678.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harsco

Harsco Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,209,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,444,000 after buying an additional 734,365 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,806,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,232,000 after acquiring an additional 131,965 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,055,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,226,000 after acquiring an additional 53,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,452,000 after purchasing an additional 30,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,810,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,985,000 after purchasing an additional 51,070 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.