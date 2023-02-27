Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Shares Up 7.2%

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.66 and last traded at $8.64. Approximately 97,587 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 417,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, CJS Securities lowered shares of Harsco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.
Harsco Trading Up 6.0 %
The stock has a market cap of $678.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harsco
Harsco Company Profile
Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.
