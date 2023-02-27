Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) PT Lowered to $52.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

HALO stock opened at $49.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $483,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,942,852.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 11,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $544,864.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,214,387.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $483,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,942,852.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,001,246. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 346.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 167,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after acquiring an additional 130,247 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,605,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,239,000 after acquiring an additional 50,294 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,063,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

