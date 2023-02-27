Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) PT Lowered to $52.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.43.
Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance
HALO stock opened at $49.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.71.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 346.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 167,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after acquiring an additional 130,247 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,605,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,239,000 after acquiring an additional 50,294 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,063,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.