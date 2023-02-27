Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Investec

Investec assumed coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.34) to GBX 364 ($4.38) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Haleon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of HLN stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96. Haleon has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

Institutional Trading of Haleon

About Haleon

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 1,052.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

