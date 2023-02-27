H2O DAO (H2O) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

H2O DAO (H2O) traded up 25.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. H2O DAO has a market cap of $34.10 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One H2O DAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000644 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, H2O DAO has traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.66 or 0.00425819 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000101 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,736.65 or 0.28782557 BTC.

H2O DAO Token Profile

H2O DAO’s genesis date was February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,062,277 tokens. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here. H2O DAO’s official website is h2o.homes.

Buying and Selling H2O DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade H2O DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase H2O DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

