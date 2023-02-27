GXChain (GXC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $36.00 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $36.00 million and $16,735.22 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00010909 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00007354 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004479 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

GXChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.