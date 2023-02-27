Guild of Guardians Price Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0872 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a market capitalization of $25.28 million and $557,284.05 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.69 or 0.00418730 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,603.21 or 0.28302348 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Guild of Guardians Profile

Guild of Guardians was first traded on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guild of Guardians should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guild of Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

