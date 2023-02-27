Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Receives $28.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.11.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GTBIF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GTBIF opened at $8.52 on Monday. Green Thumb Industries has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

