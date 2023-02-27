Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Green Impact Partners from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform spec under weight rating on shares of Green Impact Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Green Impact Partners from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Green Impact Partners from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Green Impact Partners Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of GIP opened at C$9.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$196.71 million and a PE ratio of -160.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.17. Green Impact Partners has a 52-week low of C$3.51 and a 52-week high of C$10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.16.

Green Impact Partners Company Profile

Green Impact Partners ( CVE:GIP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. Green Impact Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of C$55.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$68.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Green Impact Partners will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments, Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates seven water and solids treatment and recycling facilities. It also acquires, develops, builds, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects; and distributes RNG, biofuel, and hydrogen.

