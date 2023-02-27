Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Downgraded by Cowen to Market Perform

Cowen cut shares of Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GRPH. Bank of America lowered shares of Graphite Bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Graphite Bio from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lowered Graphite Bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Graphite Bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Graphite Bio from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.57.

Graphite Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRPH opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $146.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.11. Graphite Bio has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,712,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,961 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,165,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,577,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 502,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 482,238 shares in the last quarter. 52.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

