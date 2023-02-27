Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Downgraded by Cowen to Market Perform

Cowen cut shares of Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GRPH. Bank of America lowered shares of Graphite Bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Graphite Bio from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lowered Graphite Bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Graphite Bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Graphite Bio from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.57.
Graphite Bio Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GRPH opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $146.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.11. Graphite Bio has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphite Bio
Graphite Bio Company Profile
Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.
