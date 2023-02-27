Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Trading Up 4.6%

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) shares were up 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.38. Approximately 801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 34,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.86.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

About Granite Ridge Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter worth $684,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $953,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter worth $15,509,000.

Grey Rock Energy Management, LLC manages private funds with interests in areas of the Midland, Delaware, Bakken, Eagle Ford, DJ, and Haynesville play. It invests in oil and gas exploration and production. The company was formerly known as Granite Ridge Resources, Inc The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

