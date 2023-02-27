GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) is Brahman Capital Corp.’s Largest Position

Brahman Capital Corp. decreased its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,377,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,129 shares during the period. GoDaddy accounts for about 23.6% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Brahman Capital Corp. owned about 1.53% of GoDaddy worth $168,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $28,985.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $28,985.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,730.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $118,673.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,928,433.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,097 shares of company stock worth $1,010,769 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GDDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.20. 66,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,658. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.43.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

