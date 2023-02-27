GMX (GMX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $50.06 Million

GMX (GMX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One GMX token can now be purchased for $74.84 or 0.00318762 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GMX has a market capitalization of $635.65 million and approximately $50.06 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GMX has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GMX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.18 or 0.00420965 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000100 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,704.03 or 0.28454483 BTC.

GMX Token Profile

GMX launched on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,976,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,493,374 tokens. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GMX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GMX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.