Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GMED. BTIG Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.91.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of GMED opened at $58.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.01. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $81.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.40 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $2,262,484.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3,325.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

