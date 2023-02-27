Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.36

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.36 and last traded at $29.13, with a volume of 843548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.84.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,062,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 769,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,397,000 after purchasing an additional 59,057 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 210,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $542,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

