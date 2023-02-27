Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GAINZ opened at $23.45 on Monday. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $25.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.37.

