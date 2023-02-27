Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET) Shares Gap Down to $1.84

Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.84, but opened at $1.75. Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 509 shares trading hands.

Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 82,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter.

Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento Company Profile

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços Para Meios de Pagamento SA operates in the acquiring and services market for means of payment regulated by the Council National Monetary Council and the Central Bank of Brazil. The company engages in the provision of accreditation services for retailer and service providers establishments to accept credit and debit cards; capturing, transmission, and processing of data and information; and installation, uninstallation, monitoring, supply, maintenance, and leasing of equipment used in transaction capture networks, such as point-of-sales devices, as well as acts as a distributor of telecommunication operators for the commercialization of telephony and data recharge digital credits.

