George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target Raised to C$200.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WNGRF. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$166.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Desjardins cut shares of George Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$197.00 to C$203.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th.
George Weston Price Performance
Shares of WNGRF stock remained flat at $127.28 during mid-day trading on Monday. 42 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307. George Weston has a 1 year low of $99.16 and a 1 year high of $132.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.56.
George Weston Company Profile
George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.
