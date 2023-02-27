Genesis Vision (GVT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $348.14

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 27th. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000811 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $852,819.18 and approximately $348.14 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

