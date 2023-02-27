Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Capital Management Associates NY

Capital Management Associates NY lifted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Generac were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Generac by 5.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,666,000 after purchasing an additional 185,898 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Generac by 92.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,345,000 after purchasing an additional 814,325 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Generac by 19.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,354,000 after purchasing an additional 211,470 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Generac by 3.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 876,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,216,000 after purchasing an additional 29,916 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Generac
In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Generac Stock Performance
NYSE:GNRC opened at $120.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.21. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $329.50.
Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.
Generac Profile
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.
