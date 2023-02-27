GeneDx (WGS) vs. Its Rivals Critical Survey

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) is one of 34 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare GeneDx to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares GeneDx and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneDx -121.31% -53.31% -36.04% GeneDx Competitors -133.22% -449.55% -30.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GeneDx and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneDx 0 0 0 0 N/A GeneDx Competitors 8 145 289 0 2.64

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 60.55%. Given GeneDx’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GeneDx has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares GeneDx and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GeneDx $212.20 million -$245.39 million -0.49 GeneDx Competitors $1.37 billion -$111.08 million 2.51

GeneDx’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GeneDx. GeneDx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

GeneDx has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeneDx’s competitors have a beta of 1.55, indicating that their average share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.0% of GeneDx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GeneDx competitors beat GeneDx on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About GeneDx

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

