Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Given New C$1.10 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2023

Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGFGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.15 to C$1.10 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Gear Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of GENGF stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. Gear Energy has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89.

Gear Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gear Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties are located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on June 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.