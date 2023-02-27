Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) PT Lowered to $1.90 at HC Wainwright

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $2.10 to $1.90 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GAU. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $0.75 to $0.90 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

GAU stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,122,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,971 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Galiano Gold by 937.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,019,576 shares during the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC raised its position in Galiano Gold by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 647,200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Galiano Gold by 720.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 478,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 419,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Galiano Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

