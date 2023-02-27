Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) PT Lowered to $1.90 at HC Wainwright

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $2.10 to $1.90 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GAU. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $0.75 to $0.90 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.
GAU stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.78.
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
