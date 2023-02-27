Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s current price.

GLPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Galapagos from €50.00 ($53.19) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Galapagos from €65.00 ($69.15) to €50.00 ($53.19) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.20 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Galapagos from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.03.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Galapagos Stock Performance

GLPG stock opened at $38.20 on Monday. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $72.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.24.

Institutional Trading of Galapagos

Galapagos Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $888,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,647,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,326,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 44,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 55,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.