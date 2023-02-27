Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Fulgent Genetics to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fulgent Genetics Price Performance

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $31.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.58. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $65.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.96.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,825,000 after buying an additional 149,014 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 144,660 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 96,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 83,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Fulgent Genetics

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut Fulgent Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

(Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.