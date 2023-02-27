FTX Token Price Tops $1.51 on Major Exchanges (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00006482 BTC on exchanges. FTX Token has a total market cap of $497.92 million and $5.95 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FTX Token

FTX Token launched on July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply.”

