Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Freshpet Trading Up 0.2 %

FRPT stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.16. 592,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,055. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $118.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshpet

About Freshpet

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 63.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 129.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 155.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 11,527 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 104.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Freshpet in the first quarter worth $271,000.

Freshpet, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The firm foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

