Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 108.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,398 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 164,440 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.7 %

FCX stock opened at $39.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

