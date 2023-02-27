Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT cut its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 347,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,590 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $31,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Forward Air by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Forward Air by 3.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Forward Air by 7.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 55.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Forward Air by 5.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Forward Air from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Forward Air Trading Up 1.1 %

In related news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $101.97 per share, with a total value of $407,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,235.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,336 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,540,123.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $753,135 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FWRD opened at $105.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $84.04 and a 12-month high of $117.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.30). Forward Air had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $481.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.45%.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Featured Stories

