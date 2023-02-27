FlatQube Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $41.92 Million (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. FlatQube has a market cap of $41.92 million and $3,046.78 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for $2.81 or 0.00012028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.26 or 0.00421538 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,643.07 or 0.28499711 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 2.85312377 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,604.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

