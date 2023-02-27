Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FVRR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fiverr International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International Trading Down 5.8 %

NYSE:FVRR opened at $39.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $83.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiverr International

Fiverr International Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fiverr International by 54.8% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 62,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 22,243 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter worth approximately $5,184,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 3,370.1% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 26.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.