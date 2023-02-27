Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FVRR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fiverr International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.38.
Fiverr International Trading Down 5.8 %
NYSE:FVRR opened at $39.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $83.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiverr International
Fiverr International Company Profile
Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fiverr International (FVRR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.