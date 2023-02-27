Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $70.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FIVN. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Five9 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Five9 from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Five9 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $71.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.74 and a beta of 0.65. Five9 has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $121.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average of $74.53.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $26,732.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,818.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $198,196.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,666,102.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $26,732.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,818.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,693 shares of company stock worth $7,528,915. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 180,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Five9 by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 364,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,312,000 after purchasing an additional 121,595 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Five9 by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,363 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth $9,373,000.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

