Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Price Performance

FIVN stock opened at $71.20 on Thursday. Five9 has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $121.17. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.74 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.27 and a 200 day moving average of $74.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $188,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 28,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $2,149,301.07. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 116,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,695.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $188,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,308,072.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 106,693 shares of company stock worth $7,528,915 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 1,247.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Five9 by 247.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Five9 by 1,013.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Five9 by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Five9 by 226.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.