Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Holdings Decreased by BlueSpruce Investments LP

BlueSpruce Investments LP trimmed its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,738,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 346,731 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 14.8% of BlueSpruce Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. BlueSpruce Investments LP owned 1.22% of Fiserv worth $724,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

FISV stock traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $115.16. 925,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202,733. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $118.05. The stock has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.41 and a 200-day moving average of $103.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

