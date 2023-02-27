Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 2.2% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Insider Activity

Fiserv Price Performance

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at $21,288,110.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock valued at $178,560,418. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FISV traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $118.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.