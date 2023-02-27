First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) is Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 3.0% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RDVY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.61. 147,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,960. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.45. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $50.64.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.376 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%.

