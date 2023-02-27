First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) is Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Bickling Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the period. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 59.7% during the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,659,000 after acquiring an additional 237,291 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 116.5% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,801,000 after acquiring an additional 177,876 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 327,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,399 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 67.0% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 275,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,827,000 after acquiring an additional 110,438 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 244,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 49,626 shares during the period.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

FPXI stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $39.11. 12,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,664. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average of $39.06. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $33.73 and a twelve month high of $51.47.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.